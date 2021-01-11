Mumbai's celeb 'Muchhad Paanwala' under NCB scanner

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued summons to Mumbai's famed 'Muchhad Paanwala' in connection with the ongoing probe into various drugs cases, NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede said here on Monday.

The development follows the revelation of Muchhad Paanwala's name as an alleged customer, during the interrogation of an arrested British national Karan Sajnani in a drug case.





Sajnani, residing in the country since over a year, was nabbed along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister.

Among the top 'paan' vendors in Mumbai, Muchhad Paanwala - named after the founder Panditshree Shyamacharan Tiwari of Tiwaripur, Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh - is currently run by his four sons, including Jaishankar Tiwari.

The landmark shop at Kemps Corner, near Malabar Hill, highlights the ear-to-ear bushy moustache of the founder, his sons and grandsons.

Operating since nearly 45 years, the outlet later became a rage among the people, attracting top film stars, businessmen, politicians, and other celebs for his lip-smacking post-meal chewy munchies.

In fact, in 2016, it became the first 'paan' outlet to host its own website to take online orders from his discerning customers on its huge variety of mouth-melting preparations in Kolkata, Banarasi or Maggai paans, or several types of paan-masalas, whipped up with specially-sourced ingredients.

—IANS