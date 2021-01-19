Modi top choice for PM in 5 poll-bound states/UT

New Delhi: Majority of the voters in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'most suitable' candidate for the top post, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

According to the survey, 50.67 per cent people in Puducherry, 54.53 per cent in West Bengal, 25.59 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 36. 51 per cent in Kerala and 45.52 per cent in Assam supported Modi as the most suitable candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

Interestingly, 48 per cent of the voters in Tamil Nadu want to elect former congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi was elected as an MP from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in 2019.

The survey covered 45,000 respondents across the five state/UT.



As many as 57.97 per cent voters in Puducherry, 62.19 per cent in West Bengal, 26.62 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 36.84 per cent in Kerala and 43.62 per cent in Assam want to elect Modi as the Prime Minister directly if they are given chance to do that.

Nobody in West Bengal wants UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India. However, 1.11 per cent voters in Puducherry think that she is a suitable Prime Ministerial candidate. A total of 9.89 per cent voters in Tamil Nadu shared similar opinion while 3.61 per cent in Kerala and 2.51 per cent in Assam supported the views.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is the choice for the PM's post of 10.56 per cent voters in Puducherry, 5.4 per cent in West Bengal, 1.85 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 4.1 per cent in Kerala and 2.51 per cent in Assam.



—IANS



