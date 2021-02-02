Modi to inaugurate 'Chauri Chaura' centenary events

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday. The event will be celebrated at 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh till February 4, 2022.

The Prime Minister will take part in the event at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur at 11 a.m. via video conferencing.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence. The Prime Minister will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the Uttar Pradesh government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 (Thursday) and will continue till next year.

--IANS