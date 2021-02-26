Modi Sees 100% Leak Proof System Not Possible

New Delhi (The Hawk): Otherwise fully irrepressible, indefatigable Narendra Modi (believe it or not!) is realising very hard way that try as much as he does to avert it,



hundred % leak free system far away because of vested interests against fulfilling vagaries of democracy constantly tom-toming freedom of action/s, freedom of expression etc never mind even if it tantamounts to insult or sheer defamation. If it is not so, how the Ahmedabad cricket stadium is named after him (in it, yesterday, India-England cricket match was staged; its another matter that India won it hands down) and celebrated also?

From the joie de vivre in plethora in and out of Narendra Modi Stadium it was/is evident that indirectly/tacitly, the people including VIPs, VVIPs celebrated naamkaran of the stadium after Narendra Modi when he is very much alive and official Pradhan Mantri of the country! Imagine, if Modi went there, what then? In India, all places named after notable personalities are done so after they are dead and expunged. No living person's name is/or has been ever associated with any place or memorial. Modi's name is already there and he is very much alive and kicking...how amazing, paradoxical!

Modi of course does not mind as he has many more hurdlesome miles to cross before he at all needs to take care of such "shit, crap, junk".