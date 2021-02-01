Modi Government bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Internet in order to crush the farmers' agitation and demanded its restoration, saying students were suffering ahead of their exams along with the common people.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged, "The BJP government is hell bent upon throttling and thwarting the agitation of the farmers much to the ignominy of democracy. Government is imposing a ban on Internet connection in and around the places of agitation."

"I do strongly oppose this kind of tyranny of this government against our food-givers. Shame BJP, Shame Shame," he tweeted.

"The BJP government is afraid of drops of tears, the might of tears from the farmers' eyes sent a shock wave to the BJP party who are well adept of shedding crocodile tears in every opportune moment," he claimed.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the three farm laws are on pause for 18 months.

"This is as usual being too clever by half. Why not give a Parliament committee the same time to examine them and report back to Parliament," he tweeted.

Another party leader Vivek Tankha supported Ramesh' suggestion, saying it is "eminently fair".

"But Modi ji has no intentions to back out. Though the government is at wits end, but their only object of negotiations etc is to divide and tire the farmers. This time they have dialled a wrong number," he said on Twitter.

Party leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday reiterated his demand that the central government should immediately withdraw the "stubbornly and forcibly passed" farm laws.

He pointed out that the honour of the farmer is paramount.

Pilot also demanded a thorough investigation into the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in New Delhi on January 26 to find out the real culprits.

The Congress leader said questions have arisen about the pressure under which the Centre brought in the laws and under what compulsion it is not withdrawing the controversial legislations.

"The central government enacted these laws with stubbornness. The farmers, for whom these laws were enacted, are agitating against it but the government is not withdrawing it. The government should do so immediately," he told PTI.

He said that despite such a big agitation, the central government has not withdrawn the laws that raises a question mark over its intention.

"My party and I are all with the farmers. If the farmers themselves are against these laws, then there is no point in keeping them," he added.

Pilot said the farmers have been sitting on the streets for almost two months.

"Their (farmers) honour is paramount and if they believe that these laws are not in their interest, then the government should withdraw them by abandoning its stubbornness," he said.

Pilot said that words like "separatists" and "Naxals" were used against them which is condemnable.

He said the farmers movement will have a long-term impact on the country's political and social landscape.

