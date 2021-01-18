Modi Count Down To End In Jiffy, Courtesy Swamy-Sonia

New Delhi (The Hawk): Subramanian Swamy-Sonia Gandhi pairing has succeeded in almost completing count down on Narendra Modi whereby he is anxiously expected (ardently by them) to do knell down, put in his papers and make way for Swamy as his successor. Swamy apart from being helped in his current venture by femme fatale --- in this case otherwise extremely humane --- Mademoiselle is whole heartedly assisted in his vodoo ventures by "samagra Hindu sangathan" from all through the country including hardcore hardened ones from Assam, Bengal (both west and eartswhile east), north-east so that he is fully successful in his venture to destabilise, dethrone himwithout any ado or without any fuss, farce of any kind whatsoever.

Swamy is using his alter ego, die hard, bosom pal late tantric Chandra Swamy's sprawling fully closeted Ashram in South Delhi for success of his "Chooo Mantar, Khatm Kar Deeaa Jaay". The above keep company with him in of the heat of coldest nights when there is a dead silence all around. The fire of the occult yagya remains alive for 7-8 years after which, it is thrown at the 'target' openly. The Brahmastra hits the target as on bull;s eye resembling dart shot.

In what is being addressed as a 31-day non-stop ritual in which "baahaaree hawa" (sort of 100% proven centuries old vodoo) is invoked and directed by Swamy to "invade" the target (Modi) and bowl him over in a jiffy. Its after effects of "Vijay" then is with Swamy who is "swamy" any way like his pal extraordinaire Swamy who used to do many such rituals for Swamy, The Man Who Would Be PM Any Day Now.