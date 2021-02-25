Metroman Sreedharan 'turns villain' after decision to join BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: No doubt, E.Sreedharan popularly known as the Metroman has enjoyed a cult image not only in Kerala, but across the country for his work. He has earned respect cutting across political lines.

However, things took a nose-dive from the moment state BJP president K.Surendran, last week broke the news that the 88-year-old will not only join the BJP, but also contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later he helmed several other metro projects in key cities.

After Surendran played to the gallery, all were waiting for the hugely popular engineer for a confirmation or not, and the moment he came out with the "yes" for BJP, many responded with shock.

On Thursday morning, a police official attached to the Ponnani Police station, in Sreedharan's home town in Malappuram, told IANS that quite a few complaints have started coming over phone against Sreedharan for his statement that came in an English TV news channel.

"Till now we have received oral complaints against Sreedharan. The police will look into it and do according to the rules. So one will have to wait on what happens to these oral complaints," said the police official who did not wish to be identified.

These oral complaints have come following his statement about Love Jihad- (on how a number of Hindu and Christian women were victims of Love Jihad) and that he does not like people who eat beef.

There has been a sharp spike in anti-Sreedharan posts on social media following his political decision.

Both the CPI-M-led Left and the Congress-led UDF have expressed surprise at his decision

Now all eyes are on Sreedharan when he will be officially given the BJP membership when the statewide yatra led by Surendran reaches Malappurram district.

—IANS