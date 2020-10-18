Marwahi Assembly by-elections: 13 nominations found valid, 6 rejected

Raipur: The election commission has found 13 nominations valid, among those filed by candidates, for the upcoming by-elections to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly from the Marwahi constituency.

According to the district election office, the nominations filed by six candidates were found to have errors and therefore were rejected.

Among those whose nominations were found to be valid include Krishna Kumar Dhruw, Congress, Dr Gambheer Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party, Urmila Marko, Rashtriya Gondvana Party, Jayraj Singh Otti, Shivsena, Pushpa Korche, Ambedkarite Party of India, Bir Singh Nagesh, Bhartiya Tribal Party, Ritu Pandram, Gondvana Gantantra Party, Lakshman Porte, Bhartiy Sarvjan Hitay Samaj Party.

The nominations of five independent candidates, Arpan Singh Paikra, Kalyan Singh Karsayal, Pratap Singh Bhanu, Shiv Prasad Bhanoo, and Sonmati Salam were also found to be valid.

The candidates can withdraw their names by October 18. The by-elections will take place on November 3, 2020 while the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

—ANI