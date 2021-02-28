'Mann Ki Baat': Modi stresses on water conservation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the people to start a 100-day 'Catch the Rain' campaign to conserve water ahead of the summer.

Addressing the country in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said "this is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead".

"Rain begins in many parts of India in May-June. Can we run a 100-day campaign to clear the water reservoirs to conserve water? Jal Shakti Ministry will soon begin a similar campaign 'Catch the Rain'. The key mantra of the campaign is catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to 'Kumbh' being organised in Uttarakhand's Haridwar -- a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism -- the Prime Minister said that water is our life, our faith and also the stream of development.

"Water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries," Modi said while beginning the interesting discussion on water conservation in the second 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year.

