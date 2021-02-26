Top
Home > Dont Miss > Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

 The Hawk |  26 Feb 2021 6:24 AM GMT

Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi
X

New Delhi: A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhi''s Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.

The police said Joseph died on the spot after the accident at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

"A case was registered and the driver has been identified. He is from Vasant Vihar area and police are trying to nab him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. —PTI

Updated : 26 Feb 2021 6:24 AM GMT
Tags:    Man riding scooter killed   speeding Mercedes   Delhi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X