Man riding scooter killed by speeding Mercedes in Delhi

New Delhi: A man was killed allegedly after a speeding Mercedes hit his scooter in south Delhi''s Vasant Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Antony Joseph, a domestic help.

The police said Joseph died on the spot after the accident at 11.45 pm on Thursday.

"A case was registered and the driver has been identified. He is from Vasant Vihar area and police are trying to nab him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. —PTI