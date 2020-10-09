Top
Man Held For Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Palghar

 The Hawk |  9 Oct 2020 3:35 PM GMT

Man Held For Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Palghar

Palghar: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year old girl in Mokhada area of Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The 30-year-old man, identified as contractor Deoram Bhoye, on Wednesday entered the latter''s house in Talyachiwadi when she was alone and raped her, said an official.

"Her brother caught Bhoye red-handed and raised an alarm but he managed to escape. The family filed a complaint and after which he was arrested late Thursday night under IPC and POCSO provisions," the Mokhada police station official said. PTI

