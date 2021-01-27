Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla inaugurates 'Bharat Parv 2021' in presence of Tourism Minister Sh Prahlad Singh Patel

We are working to connect the whole country through tourism and culture: Lok Sabha Speaker

Positive attitude and effective planning of the government is helping tourism industry to rebound from Covid effects in a magnificent way: Tourism Minister

Bharat Parv showcases the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla inaugurated today the 'Bharat Parv 2021', a virtual national festival showcasing the country's diverse culture, cuisines and handicrafts. Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism and Culture Shri Prahlad Singh Patel was also present on this occasion. The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with other central Ministries is organizing this year a virtual 'Bharat Parv' event from 26th to 31st January 2021, showcasing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Shri Om Birla in his address to the august gathering greeted everyone on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. Praising India's democracy, the Lok Sabha Speaker observed that due to the guiding spirit provided by the Constitution, in the journey of past seven decades democracy in our country has matured, strengthened and become even stronger,

Regarding the tourism sector, Shri Birla remarked that there is no state or district in our country that doesn't have a distinct speciality of its own. Because of this uniqueness, India has become a center of attraction for international tourists too. We are working to connect the whole country through tourism and culture, the Speaker said.

Shri Birla further said that through the 'Bharat Parv' programme, the Ministry has taken the commendable task of bringing together India's tourism, spiritual and other activities on a single platform.

Observing that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed the greatest challenge for the tourism sector, Shri Birla noted that despite the odds, the tourism sector has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity. Emphasizing the potential of tourism sector in India, Shri Birla said that the tourism sector is the only area that provides the largest number of employment to people. He stressed that if we wish to change the socio-economic conditions in our country, then it is essential that efforts be made for the growth of tourism sector. Appreciating the role of states, Shri Birla further said that every state has strived towards developing its wellness, yoga and spirituality- related destinations in the tourism sector.

Addressing the gathering the Tourism Minister, Sh Prahlad Singh Patel said that tourism is the most effective medium for exhibiting the cultural diversity and rich heritage of our country. He said that the objective of 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative of Ministry of Tourism is to encourage citizens to travel widely within the country and enhancing tourist footfalls, leading to development of local economy and creation of jobs at the local level. This initiative is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022 to promote domestic tourism.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel further said that tourism was the most affected industry during the Covid 19 pandemic but positive attitude and effective planning of the government is helping this industry to rebound in a magnificent way. The Minister said that the diverse culture of India is our great strength and we can introduce it to the world through tourism.

Secretary Tourism, Sh Yogendra Tripathi said that the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is organizing the Bharat Parv every year since 2016 in the front ground of the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations from 26th to 31st January. The mega event envisages generating patriotic fervor and showcases the rich and varied cultural diversity of the country. The Bharat Parv celebrates the "Essence of India". However, due to the Covid related circumstances it has been organized on a virtual platform this year, the Secretary explained.

Various Central Ministries and other organizations such as Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Development Commissioner Handlooms, Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Lalit Kala Academy, Archaeological Survey of India, National Museum, National Gallery of Modern Arts, media units of I&B Ministry , Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) etc. display handicrafts, handlooms, music, dance, paintings , literary material and other features from all over India during the celebration.

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade and recorded performances of armed forces music bands shall also be available on this virtual platform this year. Various Central Institutes of Hotel Management and Indian Culinary Institute will also display culinary delights from across India by showcasing videos and recipes of cuisines.

This unique virtual Bharat Parv 2021 will showcase multiple videos/ films, images, brochures and other information of various organizations. People from across the globe can enjoy this Bharat Parv extravaganza and experience the true Spirit of India at their convenience on their mobile phones, laptops, computers & other devices by logging on to www.bharatparv2021.com