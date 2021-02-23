Top
Home > Dont Miss > Lavalin graft case: SC defers till April 6 CBI plea against acquittal of Pinarayi Vijayan

Lavalin graft case: SC defers till April 6 CBI plea against acquittal of Pinarayi Vijayan

 The Hawk |  23 Feb 2021 11:18 AM GMT

Lavalin graft case: SC defers till April 6 CBI plea against acquittal of Pinarayi Vijayan
X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea challenging the acquittal of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Lavalin graft case till April 6.

The case pertains to allegations of corruption and causing a loss of Rs 374.50 crore to the State Exchequer in awarding of a contract to Canadian firm SNC-Lavalin, when Vijayan was the Power Minister.




Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, sought adjournment in the matter, saying, "I am engaged in a part heard matter in another court. Please have it next week."

To which, a bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit deferred the matter to April 6.

The CBI had moved the Apex Court after, the Kerala High Court on August 23, 2017, upheld the acquittal of Vijayan in the case, saying the investigative agency had "wrongly picked" him as prima facie, there was no case against him.

—UNI

Updated : 23 Feb 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Tags:    Lavalin graft case   Supreme Court   CBI plea   Pinarayi Vijayan   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X