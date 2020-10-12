Launch of SVAMITVA scheme by PM Modi will be a milestone in Gramin Swaraj: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, "The Prime Minister is working day and night to make rural India developed and prosperous. The launch of 'Svamitva Yojana' by the Prime Minister today will prove to be a milestone in the direction of Gramin Swaraj. This scheme is a true tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary"

SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020. The scheme aims to provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners in rural areas and issue Property Cards.

In another Tweet, Amit Shah said, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar the inauguration of this visionary and historic 'self-ownership scheme' that will make villagers in India self-reliant. This scheme will give land property owners of rural India the right to 'Record of Rights'."

Amit Shah said, "The true goal of Modiji's 'AtmaNirbharBharat' is to empower the poor and the villagers. This scheme is an innovative attempt to give the people of rural areas their rights and respect. Now they will get easy loans from banks and they too will be able to fulfil their dreams."

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. About 1 lakh villages in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and a few border villages of Punjab and Rajasthan, along with the establishment of Continuous Operating System (CORS) stations' network across Punjab & Rajasthan, are being covered in the pilot phase (2020-21).

—ANI