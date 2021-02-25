Latur collector urges people to observe janata curfew on weekend

Latur: In the wake of surging Corona cases in Maharashtra, Latur District Collector has appealed to the people of the district to observe public curfew on weekend and not to leave their homes without any valid reason.

While interacting with people live on Facebook, Mr Prithviraj B P said the district currently houses 397 Covid patients but there is nothing to panic as the situation is under control.

'The district administration is ready to handle any situation. Latur district residents should not go out without urgent work next Saturday and Sunday to prevent the spread of Corona. Avoid unnecessary outings and people should observe curfew on their own. So that we can break the chain of the Covid-19 virus', he suggested.

At the same time, the citizens should use masks, avoid going to crowded places, and wash their hands regularly. Crowds in places like marriage offices should be avoided, he said.

Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale said that citizens should wear masks when leaving their homes. Those who do not wear masks at important intersections are being fined.

