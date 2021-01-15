Last year, Indian Army eliminated over 200 terrorists in counter-terrorism operations: Gen Naravane

New Delhi: During the Army Day celebrations on January 15, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane told that over 200 terrorists near LoC and in counter-terrorism operations in last year. "Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. Number of ceasefire violations went up by 44 per cent last year, which shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan. Last year, the Army eliminated over 200 terrorists near LoC and in counter-terrorism operations," said General MM Naravane.

—ANI