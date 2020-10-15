KPCC Chief Shivakumar slams BJP for filing FIR against Cong candidate, workers

Bengaluru: Accusing the ruling BJP in Karnataka of playing dirty politics in the by-election to R R Nagar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Thursday took strong exception for filing FIR against Congress candidate Kusuma.

Speaking to media at his residence here on Thursday, he alleged that the government misused its power by using BBMP and police fearing Congress party workers. Cases also filed against candidates for violation of election code, he alleged.



The congress party will file a complaint with the Election Commission, he added.



—UNI