Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee rejects Centre's request for meeting on farm laws

New Delhi: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Wednesday turned down the Central government's request for a meeting on October 8 to resolve their concerns regarding the farm laws.

"We got a telephone call from Union Agriculture Minister yesterday. He also sent a mail asking us to come to Delhi for a meeting on Oct 8. We have decided that we will not participate in any meeting as the government is not serious," Sarvan Singh Pandher, State Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.

Earlier, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare in a letter to General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said: "Your committee has expressed concerns over the farm bills. I would like to invite you to a meeting on October 8 at Krishi Bhawan, Delhi. We would like to address your concerns."

Amid protests over the recently enacted farm laws in different parts of the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had termed them as long-waiting reforms in the agriculture sector.

While interacting with farmer leaders and agricultural experts in Chennai on farmers' issues and the recently enacted farm laws on Tuesday, Sitharaman had said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops will be continued.

"The reforms brought out by the Modi government were waiting for a long time. Now, agricultural produce in India can be sold anywhere at a price suitable for them with profit. Now, farmers can decide where and whom they should sell and where. A farmer can sell his products anywhere and no confusion in it. There is a free hand to them," Sitharaman said.

The three laws - Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020; and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act - were passed recently by Parliament.

—ANI