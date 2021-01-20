Kamala Harris becomes America's first woman Vice President

New York: Moments before 11.45 am on a gorgeous winter morning on Wednesday, Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the country's first woman, first Indian and Black American Vice President.

Harris is now the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in American government.

Harris was sworn in Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.

Moments before Harris' swearing in, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band. Her inauguration ceremony was bookended by a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

—IANS







