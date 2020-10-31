Javadekar: Those who called Pulwama a 'conspiracy' must apologise

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan's acceptance that it was behind the Pulwama attack in India last year, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has targeted opposition leaders who spread conspiracy theories about it, asking them to apologise to the country.

"Pakistan has admitted that it was behind the Pulwama attack," the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister said on Friday. "Now, the Congress and the rest of those who talked about a conspiracy should apologise to the country."

Javadekar's response came after the statement of Pakistan Minister Fahad Chaudhry in Pakistan's parliament on Thursday saying that the attack in Pulwama was a big success for Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan.

After the confession, Pakistan has once again been exposed.

India had already proved Pakistan's role in the Pulwama attack on the basis of hard facts. But Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan was not ready to accept its complicity.

Now his own minister has exposed Khan's lies. Forty CRPF Jawans were martyred in an attack in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

—IANS