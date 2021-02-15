Top
Home > Dont Miss > Jaishankar visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, to attend various programmes in state today

Jaishankar visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, to attend various programmes in state today

 The Hawk |  15 Feb 2021 4:45 AM GMT

Jaishankar visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, to attend various programmes in state today
X

Guwahati (Assam): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present with him during the visit. Later in the day, the External Affairs Minister is set to attend various programmes in the state.

Last week, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah visited the state. Prior to that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched several development projects in the state on February 7.

The Assembly elections in Assam are due this year. (ANI)

Updated : 15 Feb 2021 4:45 AM GMT
Tags:    Jaishankar   Kamakhya Temple   Guwahati   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X