Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on March 4

New Delhi: High officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the India's EAM 24-hour visit, to IANS on Tuesday.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and likely call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

India's Premier Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26, to join the country's 50th Independence Day anniversary, 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties and Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration.

Both the Prime Ministers will also hold a bilateral meeting where several memorandums of undertsanding (MoUs) on energy and communications among others are likely to be signed.

Earlier, they held a virtual summit on December 17, 2020.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited New Delhi from January 27 to 31 ahead of Modi's visit and also met his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Shringla arrived in Dhaka on August 18 and had a bilateral meeting with Momen.

--IANS