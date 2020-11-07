'Jagat Seth' Will Assist Amit Shah, BJP Win Coming Bengal Polls

New Delhi (The Hawk): Literally gratuitous is Bankers To The World Jagat Seth (of Murshidaban, West Bengal) support to BJP in the coming West Bengal Assembly Elections to install BJP Government there and Home Minister Amit Shah's sky-touching roaring declaration "BJP will win 200 seats in the coming assembly elctions in (West) Bengal, form State Government in Bengal to reinstal Sonar Bangla". It can be told now : Now the time to dismiss the Mamata Banerjee Government on total law and order collapse charge, gross bloody scenario all through the state, murders, indiscipline galore every where in the state, monopoly governance suiting only recalcitrant ruling Trinamool Congress cadre and installation of Governor's Rule in Bengal till next elections there via Amit Shah amid lustily cheering, clapping crowds in Kolkata and with that, the BJP supporters were given free hand to "summarily bring down" ruling TMC Government adopting all methods in their command albeit with fully protection for them. Needless to mention that after such assurance from the country's Home Minister, the BJP members and would-be BJP members are mighty excited about installing BJP Government in the state via elections and before that all, eject TMC Government from office, thanks to the already cheesed off --- actually known to be extremely cool, calm, composed but due to gross all round lawlessness in Bengal totally irked --- Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who is already fully irked with Mamata Banerjee Government because of its total ineffectiveness in making law and order situation in the state normal, gross indiscipline and utter failure to prevent rampant murders of {BJP} cadres and others day in and day out.

All members of Jagat Seth Group are Oswal Jains [as is Amit Shah] settled in Murshidabad since early 1700s from the time of Nawab Sirajudullah (back stabbing of him by his most trusted minister MirJafar {world famous as betral of MirJafar} in collusion with the Britishers who later made entry into Murshidabad and went on to establish British Empire in India but after entering Murshidabad, they killed MirJafar {his descendants are still there in Murshidabad for every one to see them and their history shows for successive generations, they are betrayers and at the same time easily win confidence of the rulers and then back stab them etc} as he was untrustworthy No. 1. While all this happened on one side, the Oswal Jains minted money for His/Her Majesty of England, the then Delhi Emperor Jehangir, Akbar and their successive generations including Bahadur Shah Zafar, made Kolkata from 3 villages, etc, etc., invested in many well known business families here and abroad helping them establish their empires including Birla, Goenka etc. In a sentence, referred to as Jagat Seth (Bankers To The World), they (about some hundreds of them in all) control Governments in many places including West Bengal. Left Front Government second-to-second swore by them and took their orders to do this and to do not that etc. Same is said to be the state presently also. But from now on, there will be a definite change as Jagat Seth (its all members) will lend their weight behind the BJP and Amit Shah whose diktats for them will be final dictum for them to act on…Already they have started canvassing for the BJP Government in West Bengal after the next assembly elctions next year. If they fail to "oblige" them (Jagat Seth), their decades old, some even century old+ will fold up. Under such circumstances, it is only obvious that Jagat Seth will be fully obliged by them all as per their dictum. Top circles of the BJP in the state now are joyous and their exhilaration knows no bound. …This is how Oswal Jains of Jagat Seth will help fellow Oswal Jain Amit Seth and his BJP win next assembly elections in West Bengal and after that form Government there.

In return of all this what Jagat Seth mandarins want in return? West Bengal's capital as it was before British entered Bengal : its capital then was Murshidabad wherein was based Jagat seth. and the world was controlled from there including entire India. They want Murshidabad in its old glory calling shots globally again. Kolkata or Calcutta may be dismantled and remade or whatever...that can be thought of later. Shah has agreed. Kem Cho? Soo Chey, say Jagat Seth members. AmitBhai Bhaalo To? Bhaalo, Bhaalo.