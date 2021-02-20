It's Time To Embark On Mission 'One Nation One Standard': Piyush

Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution reviews the work of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).



No one should feel the need to go abroad to get quality certification.



Lab testing in India should be of world standards. Modern equipments and latest technologies should be used there.



Gap analysis of BIS and Government labs be taken up on priority basis.-Shri Piyush Goyal



New Delhi (The Hawk): It's time to embark on Mission "One Nation One Standard" and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards'- this was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution while reviewing the work of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Shri Piyush Goyal said that while all areas of production and services be included in this national mission, bringing a national uniformity and standardization in all kinds of public procurement and tendering can be an immediate deliverable.

Shri Goyal said that strength & character of nation is often exemplified by the standards it sets for the quality of its products and services. Its time for India to settle for nothing less than the best.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that BIS should explore International partnerships and associations to achieve synergy in the field.

It may be noted that in management parlance, gap analysis refers to the comparison of actual performance with potential or desired performance.

Referring to the issue of different Institutions and PSUs having variety of non uniform standards, he said that effort should be made to merge different standards under one standard as much as possible.

The Minister said that Industry should be invited for more dialogue, participation and collaboration in this mission of "one nation one standard". Process of granting certification should be kept as simple as possible and duplication of work should be avoided.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Department of Consumer Affairs and BIS besides others. Detailed presentation was made by BIS about various areas of the progress being made.