India's Active Caseload further contracts to 1.84 Lakhs

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a testament to the successful TEST-TRACK-TREAT-TEST-TECHNOLOGY strategy, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases and consequential decline in the active cases.

India's active cases today stand at 1,84,408. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.73%.

With 15,948 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, a net decline of 1,254 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for 75% of the total active cases in the country.

The figure below shows the change in the number of active cases for top 10 States/UTs in the last month.

As on 24th January, 2021, till 8 AM, nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received the COVID19 vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, close to 2 lakhs (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far.

India took only 6 days to roll out 1 million vaccine doses. This count is higher for countries like USA and the UK. The UK took 18 days whereas USA took 10 days to reach the 1 million mark.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,316,786 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.83% which is continuously expanding.

84.30% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,283 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,694 new recoveries.

14,849 new COVID19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

80.67% of the new cases are concentrated in six States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,960 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 2,697 new cases while Karnataka registered 902 new cases yesterday.

Seven States/UTs account for 79.35% of the 155 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 56 deaths. Kerala and Delhi follow with 23 and 10 new deaths, respectively.