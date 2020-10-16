Indian Vice Chief visit US to enhance military ties

New Delhi: To enhance military cooperation, Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General SK Saini will visit the United States for three days where he is to meet counterparts.

"The aim of the visit is to enhance military cooperation between both the armies," the Indian Army stated.

The visit is planned from October 17 to October 20.

The Army Vice Chief will visit the US Army Pacific Command (USARPRAC), the Army component of Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), and exchange ideas extensively with the military leadership apart from witnessing training and equipment capabilities of US Army.

Later, he will also visit INDOPACOM where aspects of military cooperation and furthering military to military engagement including procurements, training in niche domains, joint exercises and capability building will be discussed.

The visit will further enhance the operational and strategic level collaboration between both armies, which is emphasised by the fact India is participating in two joint exercises with the US despite Covid-19 restrictions.

The joint exercises include Yudh Abhyas, scheduled in February 2021 and Vajra Prahar, which is planned for March, 2021.

—IANS