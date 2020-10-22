Indian Navy chief reviews operational readiness at sea

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh reviewed the operational preparedness and combat-readiness of the forces principal combatants on Thursday.

Accompanied by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, the Navy chief interacted with the personnel at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka.



He emphasised on key issues of repairs, maintenance, spares support and op-logistics for afloat units to sharpen their war-fighting capabilities.



He also reiterated the aspects of cyber-security, force protection against terrorist attacks, asymmetric warfare, and exhorted all personnel to maintain highest-level of alertness.



Admiral Singh thereafter departed by helicopter to embark the Carrier Battle Group, comprising Vikramaditya, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, fleet support ships and integral swing-role fighters and helicopters.



On embarking the indigenous guided-missile destroyer Chennai, he was given an operational readiness briefing by the Fleet Commander, after which weapon firings, air-to-air combat operations, anti-submarine drills and fleet manoeuvres were demonstrated under realistic conditions.



Admiral Singh thereafter embarked the Fleet Support Ship Deepak to interact with the ship's crew, followed by embarkation on aircraft carrier Vikramaditya, where he witnessed the Carrier Battle Group's capabilities for integral fleet air defence and strike.



Addressing the combatants of the Carrier Battle Group over broadcast from Vikramaditya, Admiral Singh complimented them for continuously maintaining peak combat-readiness and high tempo of operations over the past months, in spite of Covid-19 related challenges.



The Indian Navy has remained mission-deployed and combat-ready across the Indian Ocean Region, even through rough seas during the monsoon period, towards maintaining the maritime security of the nation.



He highlighted the nation's appreciation for the Navy's contributions in 'Op Samudra Setu' towards for repatriation of our distressed citizens from Indian Ocean Region countries and towards providing medical and logistics assistance to our friendly neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of 'Mission SAGAR'.



He expressed satisfaction at the high levels of motivation and reiterated that the Indian Navy has the best human capital manning our platforms.



Giving an overview of the prevailing security situation, he stated that the Navy would continue maintaining a high-tempo of operations in coming months.



He also complimented the Carrier Battle Group and its combatants for accurate and effective weapon firings, which left no doubt about the Navy's readiness to meet any emergent contingencies.



Admiral Singh highlighted that tri-service synergy and coordination has peaked with establishment of the Department of Military Affairs as was visibly demonstrated in the joint response of the three services to recent events.



Admiral Singh also advised continued compliance of protocols by naval personnel and their families, in regard to COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Goa on completion of activities at sea and visited the Naval Aircraft Yard. He thereafter departed for New Delhi.

—IANS