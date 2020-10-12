India-US talks Monday as China, India Generals ready for another round of Ladakh negotiations

New Delhi: India and the US will have a round of talks here on advancing the strategy on how the two strategic partners can advance security, peace and property in the Indo-Pacific region.

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun begins a three-day visit on Monday to have follow-up talks with senior officials on the conversation EAM S Jaishankar had with Mike Pompeo during the Quad meeting in Tokyo.

Biegun would focus on US-India Global Strategic Partnership ahead of the 2+2 talks later this year between foreign affairs and defence ministers of the two countries.

The US needs India "standing side by side" for its Indo-Pacific strategy, and wants to make New Delhi a world power, Biegun said earlier this week.

The talks are taking place as India and China ready to start other round talks to resolve the border impasse.

"Chinese Communist party' territorial aggression is apparent on its Indian border where China has attempted to seize control the line of actual control by force," US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said ahead of the India-China military commanders talks in Ladakh. From here, Biegun goes to Dhaka to carry forward the talks on the Indo-Pacific with Bangladesh.

—UNI