India Ready To Save Humanity With Two 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccines: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines and added that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology.

"Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," PM Modi said while speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

"The world is not only waiting for India's vaccines but is also keeping an eye on how India will conduct its vaccination drive. Whatever India has learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it has inspired the country to become self-reliant," he said.

He added that India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant.

The Prime Minister further said that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world.

"When India stood up against terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiaries," he said.

"The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

On Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen." (ANI)



