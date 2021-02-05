India In High-Level Talks With Sri Lanka On Release Of Fishermen: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian government has been holding high-level talks through diplomatic channels with the Sri Lankan government on the release of fishermen and their boats.

Replying to questions by MP Vaiko at the Rajya Sabha, V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State (MoS) in MEA, said that at present 12 Indian fishermen, arrested along with two boats in

January 2021, are in Sri Lankan custody.

"In 2020, 74 Indian fishermen were arrested and 11 boats were confiscated by

the Sri Lankan authorities. With sustained diplomatic efforts, the Government has secured the release of all these fishermen. At present, 12 Indian fishermen, arrested along with 2 boats in

January 2021, are in Sri Lankan custody," he said.

The MoS said that the fishermen have been provided with consular and legal assistance by Indian High Commission in Colombo and Consulate in Jaffna. "Efforts are ongoing to secure the release of these fishermen. Presently, 62 boats of Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody."

He further said, "Government has been taking up the matter of the release of our fishermen and

their fishing boats with the Government of Sri Lanka at high levels through diplomatic

channels.

Following the 2+2 initiative in November 2016 when the Foreign and Fisheries

Ministers of the two countries met in New Delhi, a bilateral Joint Working Group (JWG)

mechanism and meeting of the Ministers for Fisheries of the two countries was

institutionalized to address the fishermen issues with Sri Lanka."

On December 30, 2020, the fourth round of JWG talks was held between the two governments where the entire gamut of issues related to fishermen was discussed, he added. (ANI)