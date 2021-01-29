Inconspicuous Santosh Gangwar Actually, Flagrant Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar may be outwardly inconspicuous but when it comes to vibrance of his Ministry, extremelty low profile Ministry of Labour and Employment, he is flagrant, conscpicuous, ambitious, result-giver, even, boisterous, making Ministry of Labour and Employment so significant that it easily crosses many ministries' performance.

MoLE (Ministry of Labour and Employment) in its advisory at behst of Gangwar recently qietly suggested states not to inspect start-ups during first 3 years of their existence under six specific labour law The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) promptly directed the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) to ensure that all states establish a system under which start-ups are allowed self-certification with regard to six labour laws, for a period of five years.

The six labour laws under which self certification is advised are: The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996; The Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979; The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970; The Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952; The Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948; The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

The MoLE, in its advisory, suggested the states to not inspect the start-ups, during first three years of their existence, under these six labour laws. Instead, the states were advised to ask the start-ups to submit an online self-declaration annually for three years. Later on, the MoLE said that this period be extended from three years to five years. Currently, approximately 12 states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have implemented this advisory.

Gangwar proposes to replace 29 existing labour laws with four Codes. The objective is to simplify and modernise labour regulation.The major challenge in labour reforms is to facilitate employment growth while protecting workers' rights. Key debates relate to the coverage of small firms, deciding thresholds for prior permission for retrenchment, strengthening labour enforcement, allowing flexible forms of labour, and promoting collective bargaining. Further, with the passage of time, labour laws need an overhaul to ensure simplification and updation, along with provisions which can capture the needs of emerging forms of labour (e.g., gig work). This note discusses these challenges and the approaches taken by the four Codes. Coverage: Most labour laws apply to establishments over a certain size (typically 10 or above). Size-based thresholds may help firms in reducing compliance burden. However, one could argue that basic protections related to wages, social security, and working conditions should apply to all establishments. Certain Codes retain such size-based thresholds. Retrenchment: Establishments hiring 100 or more workers need government permission for closure, layoffs or retrenchments. It has been argued that this has created an exit barrier for firms and affected their ability to adjust workforce to production demands. The Industrial Relations Code raises this to 300, and allows the government to further increase this limit by notification. Labour enforcement: Multiplicity of labour laws has resulted in distinct compliances, increasing the compliance burden on firms. On the other hand, the labour enforcement machinery has been ineffective because of poor enforcement, inadequate penalties and rent-seeking behaviour of inspectors. The Codes address some of these aspects. Contract labour: Labour compliances and economic considerations have resulted in increased use of contract labour. However, contract labour have been denied basic protections such as assured wages. The Codes do not address these concerns fully. However, the Industrial Relations Code introduces a new form of short-term labour – fixed term employment. Trade Unions: There are several registered trade unions but no criteria to 'recognise' unions which can formally negotiate with employers. The Industrial Relations Code creates provisions for recognition of unions. Simplification and updation: The Codes simplify labour laws to a large extent but fall short in some respects. Further, the Code on Social Security creates enabling provisions to notify schemes for 'gig' and 'platform' workers; however, there is a lack of clarity in these definitions. Delegated Legislation: The Codes leave several key aspects, such as the applicability of social security schemes, and health and safety standards, to rule-making. The question is whether these questions should be determined by the legislature or be delegated to the government.

Labour falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution. Therefore, both Parliament and state legislatures can make laws regulating labour. The central government has stated that there are over 100 state and 40 central laws regulating various aspects of labour such as resolution of industrial disputes, working conditions, social security and wages. The Second National Commission on Labour (2002) (NCL) found existing legislation to be complex, with archaic provisions and inconsistent definitions. To improve ease of compliance and ensure uniformity in labour laws, the NCL recommended the consolidation of central labour laws into broader groups such as (i) industrial relations, (ii) wages, (iii) social security, (iv) safety, and (v) welfare and working conditions.

In 2019, the Ministry of Labour and Employment introduced four Bills on labour codes to consolidate 29 central laws. These Codes regulate: (i) Wages, (ii) Industrial Relations, (iii) Social Security, and (iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions. While the Code on Wages, 2019 has been passed by Parliament, Bills on the other three areas were referred to the Standing Committee on Labour. The Standing Committee submitted its reports on all three Bills. The government has replaced these Bills with new ones in September 2020. This note discusses some of the key issues related to labour laws and the provisions in the four new Codes. This note should be read in conjunction with our Legislative Briefs on the four Codes, and the note on the three new Bills.

