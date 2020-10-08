IAF Day: Prez, PM greet nation, laud air warriors for humane services

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of 88th Indian Air Force (IAF) Day and hailed the role played by the Air Force personnel in not just safeguarding the country but also for playing a major role in humanitarian services during any disaster.

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

The President said, "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force."

He said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing skies and assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The president said he is confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment and competence.

The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook aircraft will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force, said the President.

In a tweet in Hindi, Modi said, "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharati is inspiring for everyone."

He also attached a short video highlighting the importance of Air Force Day. In the one minute 19 second video, Modi says, the journey of IAF began on October 8, 1932 with six pilots and 19 Air Force personnel. And now Indian Air Force is one of the strongest air forces across the globe and this journey is incredible.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his greetings and best wishes to all air warriors and their families. He expressed his commitment for enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. Modi govt is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies."

The IAF is celebrating its 88th anniversary today. This year IAF day is special as the newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft will feature in the Indian Air Force Day parade. Two newly inducted Rafale jets are to be a part of the Indian Air Force Day flypast. A total 56 aircraft will be there for aerial display and 11 jets on static display.

—IANS