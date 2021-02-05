'I am with farmers': Azad wears mask to proclaim support in RS

New Delhi: Amid heated debate on the three farm laws which the farmers want to be repealed, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday wore a black face mask in the Rajya Sabha with 'I am with farmers' written on it in white letters.

The Leader of Opposition sat sporting the mask in the Upper House, which earlier saw heated exchanges as both the treasury and opposition benches attacked each other on the issue.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents' address on Friday in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that it was a "black day" when the farm laws were passed last year even though the House was "not in order".

He demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court Judge into the January 26 violence in Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally.

"The way the farm ordinances were brought in during the coronavirus pandemic was not normal. What was the hurry? Why were these not sent to the select committee? It was a black day when these farm laws were passed in the Rajya Sabha," former Union Minister Sharma said.

He also claimed that there was a "conspiracy" behind the January 26 incidents. "I condemn it. There should be a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court Judge as how a few tractors reached the Red Fort and who allowed them in."

"No one has the right to attack those who are discharging their duties. The Red Fort incident sent shock waves across the nation and it should be investigated. We express sympathies for police personnel and officers injured during the violence," the Congress leader said.

He also urged the central government to "shun arrogance" and withdraw the farm laws immediately, as demanded by the farmers.

—IANS