'Human rights activist' caught extorting from liquor shops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a gang of extortionists, headed by a lawyer, passing themselves of as members of "The International Human Rights Commission" to extort money from employees of liquor shops in the capital.





The main accused had also employed two armed PSOs and bouncers to look genuine as he extorted money from liquor shop owners on the pretext that they are selling liquor to minors and that their liquor license would be cancelled if they don't pay up.

The matter came to light when police was informed that at Select City Mall in south Delhi, some suspicious persons came to a wine shop in South Park Mall and identifying themselves as members of "International Human Rights Commission", demanded money from its manager on the pretext that liquor is being sold to minors.

The Delhi Police also located a car with the name plate reading National Secretary (Legal Cell), International Human Rights Organisation fixed over the number plate.

Police said that the accused, in a threatening manner, told the manager of the shop that they are selling liquor to persons below 25 years of age and as a proof he called one person who purchased liquor just a few minutes ago but whose Aadhaar card showed him to be 21.





The accused told them that they have committed offences under the Excise Act and the JJ Act, and their liquor license would be cancelled and cases would be registered against them. If they want to avoid this, then they should pay Rs 2 lakh to him.



On inquiry, it was also found that with the similar modus operandi, a wine shop in Saidullajab area of south Delhi was extorted of Rs 40,000 to settle this issue.

"On further interrogation, accused Shashank, who is lawyer by profession, stated that he is working as legal advisor in a NGO named International Human Rights Organisation IHRO with its office at Pandav Nagar, New Delhi. He has hired a Ertiga taxi with driver for Rs 50,000 per month, two armed PSOs for Rs 32,000 per month each and one bouncer for Rs 25,000 per month for this extortion racket. Six accused have been arrested," Additional DCP, South, Parvinder Singh said.

—IANS