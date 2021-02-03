How Singhu Border Farmers, Ghazipur Border Kisans 2 Separate Entities

New Delhi (The Hawk): With kisans of Singhu border, Ghazipur border evincing "Divided We stand, United We Fight, Fall" with fullest aplomb, Government is having last laugh, sky renting guffaws on how immaculately, unwittingly, astutely Singhu Border Kisans --- those from Punjab, Punjab-touching Haryana, Himachal Pradesh --- have assuredly segregated from kisans of Ghazipur Border --- they from UP upto Bihar, Bengal, rest of East India --- + those at Delhi-Faridabad border, Delhi-Gurugram border, Delhi-Rohtak border…Its as if only the Sikhs largely at Singhu Border are far more important than the rest assembled at Ghazipur Border etc including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait, son of late 7-footer Kisan Neta Mahinder Singh Tikait who even today is known in Delhi as having stalled the entire capital on Kisan Issue in the end-1980s and forced the Government to knuckle down in front of him even while he laid in a 10-foot charpoy in Boat Club with a 15-foor Hookkah in front. Entire country's --- including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Western UP's --- farmers then stood behind "ChaudhrySaab" or "Chaudhry Tikait" who unilaterally united the country's kisans of all hues. …Its not so now with his son Rakesh who in his own right is mighty, sure shot, firm stickler of karenge/sarkar ko jhookaaenge-ya-marenge-lekeen-peechey nahi hatenge aur na hee jhookenge…Yet, the sting in his movement is not there.

Similarly, in the Sikh-dominating Singhu Border, the sting misses simply because 'united we stand, divided we fall' reigns supreme and this has not yet been felt by the agitating farmers, all mighty powers in their own rights. But divided they are as has been fully understood by the Government that is a complete ppower in itself and it can't be fooled/camouflaged in any way.



Naturally, the Government predictably continues to be sort of "also there" type even though it is officially saying it is only a phone call away from the farmers. They are welcome to come forward and discuss the 3 bills/acts' every point threadbare with the government to sort out their misgivings/miapprehensnions about the 3 bills/acts (The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce {Promotion and Facilitation} Act, 2020, Farmers {Empowerment and Protection} Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020,Essential Commodities {Amendment} Act, 2020.).



Officially so far, there has been no mingling among the farmers of all borders for a common strategy against the 3 Bills/Acts and so they continue to hang in favour of the Government that is clearly basking in the glory of the kisans' inherent alignment with "divided we stand, united we fall apart due to our own ego hassles". Also, "we are big shots in our own right, we are government in our own right, come what may." + "We feed the entire country…What if we block agri produce. What will Government do? What will the citizens eat?" …Government is having last laugh…Its stocks are more than full to feed the entire countrymen of all hues even if it could be free in the extreme circumstances, assert insiders. Whole lot of coutries abroad are ready to replenish the country's all round, all level food stock at the drop of the hat. But the Government is just not prepared to repeal the 3 Acts. …Also after a certain period of time (not yet announced), the borders will be emptied from the sit-in farmers who may be recalcitrant as much as they want but when sheer power is used on them what then? In view of this, unity is uppermost, most urgent among the farmers, say all and sundry.