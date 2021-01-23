How Narendra Modi Ditched In Kolkata

New Delhi (The Hawk): Good samaritan, pure nationalist, out-n-out 'Indian' in every sense of the term, 'Bharatiya' in every way, all round supporter of freedom-getters for India, call-spade-a-spade specialist Narendra DamodarDas Modi does not know of it, at the time of writing : Yes he went to Kolkata, resurrected Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, +vely tom-tomed "Netaji" spirit, marketed "Netaji" high-n-mighty, but did not realise (how could/would he?) he was being misguided by the main organisers of the functions headed by Sugata Bose, in charge of "Netaji" family now and perennial "guard" of Netaji's House at Elgin Road, intensely visited by Prime Minister today on the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday. If Bose wanted Modi to get full hang of "Netaji"-flavor, he would have surely involved RakhiPurnima DasGupta's Notoon Goorer Paayesh, Notoon Goorer Sandesh etc from her Kewpies just behind Netaji's house at Elgin Road, now Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani and Kepies at Elgin Lane bang behind Netaji's House. When Netaji's nephew and MLA Dr Sisir Bose and his MP-wife Krishna were alive they always used to patronise Rakhi, a virtuoso in traditional Baangaalee food of all sorts and Continental food of all sorts. Visitors to Elgin Road residence of Netaji then used to get treats from Rakhi's "pad", and lo and behold, all foods there are prepared by Rakhi herself. It is thus all home made. Rakhee expected she would get a chance to treat to the PM and his team mates including the SPG etc to at least once-in-a-year Notoon Goorer Sandesh, Notoon Goorer Paayesh, Peethey, Poolee and some others which surely would have won their hearts for Bose dearly. But that did not happen. The Prime Minister was not even told that Kewpie exists exactly behind where he visited in Elgin Road/Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani. Rakhi of course is not sad, grim or gloomy. She only discreetly wishes if only she got a chance to serve the PM and his colleagues, compatriots with the season's all pervading delicacies. It would have been excellent gesture on the part of the Bengalis, feels Rakhi enthusiastically without any bias toward Sugata Bose or any body else.

Says who Bengalis have stopped back stabbing Bengalis themselves for their vested interests!

