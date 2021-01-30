High alert at all airports, govt buildings after blast near Israel Embassy

New Delhi: Following a minor bomb blast near the Israel Embassy in the national capital, a high alert has been sounded at all airports and government buildings across the country, officials said on Friday.

"High alert has been issued for all the airports and the government buildings across the country," an official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which handles security at 64 airports across the country, said.

The official said that checking and frisking will be tight at all the airports.

According to Delhi Police officials, a low intensity blast occured around 5.05 p.m. near 5 A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House in the high-security New Delhi zone.

No one was injured, nor was there any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The explosion took place just few kilometres away from the Vijay Chowk where beating retreat ceremony was taking place, in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Armed Forces chiefs and several other dignitaries.

The police are looking at the CCTV footage from the locality.—IANS