Heavy rain continue to lash Latur, Osmanabad and Beed in Marathwada

Aurangabad: Torrential rains continue to lash Latur, Osmanabad and Beed districts in Marathwada for another day on Thursday due to low pressure on the Bay of Bengal, the divisional commissioner official sources said.

Osmanabad district was recorded the highest 25.4 mm average rainfall and it's 13 mandals registered more than 65 mm rainfall.

While Beed district recorded an average 19.1 mm rainfall and it's four mandals also recorded more than 65 mm rainfall.

Latur district 13.4 mm , Parbhani 9.8 mm, Hingoli 7.8 mm,Jalna 5.8 mm, Nanded 4.3 mm and Aurangabad 2.5 mm.

Total rainfall of this year goes up to average 915 mm in the region which is 128 per cent of expected and 118 per cent of annual compared to 648 mm and 90.8 per cent of annulling on the same day last year.

The crop at several hectors land was damaged in these districts.

All the rivers and irrigation projects in the region were filled cent per cent and some of them overflowing, sources added.

