Hathras case:Alld HC fixes Nov 2 as next date of hearing;aggrieved party wants transfer of case from UP

Lucknow: Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has fixed November 2 as the next date of hearing after hearing the victim's family and the district officials in the Hathras dalit girl rape and murder case on Monday.

The court heard the victim's parents who blamed the district authorities of cremating the body of their daughter without their presence or consent in the mid night.

They also expressed concern of their security following caste tension in the region as several people have come out openly to support the accused.

However, the victim's family has requested the court to shift the case out of UP.

"We have requested the case to be shifted out of Uttar Pradesh.We have also requested them to provide security for the family till the trial is completed, regardless of the fact whether the case goes to Supreme Court," says Seema Kushwaha, Hathras victim's family lawyer.

A division bench of the court comprising Justice Ranjan Roy and Pankaj Mittal , though fixed the next date of hearing on November 2 but said that they will give some directives today.

Additional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing Uttar Pradesh government before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, in Hathras case also confirmed that the court will give a decision on today's hearing. The next date of hearing is 2nd November, he said.

The High Court recorded the statement of family members of Dalit woman and of senior officers including the DGP, ACS home, DM and SP were also recorded. Hathras DM has taken the responsibility of the victim's cremation.

Family members of the 20-year-old victim, including her father, mother, brother and sister-in-law, were brought to Lucknow this noon from Hathras amid stringent police protection.

—UNI