Hardeep Puri, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Laxmi Kant: BJP probables for RS

New Delhi: The BJP with its strong numbers in the state legislatures is likely to sweep the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where it is tipped to get 10 out of 11 seats.

Ten seats from Uttar Pradesh and one from Uttarakhand will witness the contest on November 9.

The one name that is certain to be renominated is Union Minister of Urban Development (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri. Following Manohar Parrikar's resignation, who quit as the Defence Minister after becoming the Goa Chief Minister, Puri was elected unopposed in a bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh in 2018. His term comes to an end this November 25.

Another leader, who is very likely to be renominated and whose term is also coming to an end, is BJP leader Arun Singh. The BJP leader, who was a General Secretary in Team Amit Shah has been retained even in the new team. "Singh has proven to be quite useful as far as his organisational duties are concerned. Given the sustained faith the leadership has shown in him, it is highly unlikely that he will be denied a renomination," said a BJP functionary, working in Delhi.

—IANS