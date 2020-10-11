Gurugram: Jail warden, aide held for supplying drugs in Bhondsi jail

Gurugram: Unearthing a racket involving supply of drugs inside the Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram, a crime branch team of the district police arrested two accused, including the jail warden, and recovered 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack from their possession.

The accused jail warden has been identified as Prem Chand, a resident of Mahendragarh district in Haryana. The second accused was identified as Ankit of Rewari district.

According to the police, the accused were intercepted by the crime branch of DLF phase-4 police station near the Bhondsi Jail after a tip-off on Saturday night.The police recovered 110 gms of sulfa and 24 gm smack from the jail warden. They were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Sector-65 police station here.

ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan told reporters on Sunday that during interrogation Ankit revealed that he used to supply the contraband to another accused Deepak alias Deepu, through the jail warden, who was lodged in the Bhondsi Jail and around 10 cases of Arms Act, snatching and NDPS Act were registered against him.

Deepak had established a network in the jail for distributing drugs to the inmates. He used to make the demand for drugs to his brother Dharambir alias Moto on the phone.

"Dharambir had handed over the contraband to Ankit, thereafter he had supplied the drugs to the jail warden," Sangwan said, adding that, it was the responsibility of Prem Chand to supply the drugs inside the jail and handed over to Deepak but before that he was arrested," he said.

"The arrested culprits will be interrogated to unearth the whole racket," Sangwan added.

—IANS



