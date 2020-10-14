Top
Home > Dont Miss > Gunfight between security forces, terrorists on in Kashmirs Shopian

Gunfight between security forces, terrorists on in Kashmir's Shopian

 The Hawk |  14 Oct 2020 10:35 AM GMT

Gunfight between security forces, terrorists on in Kashmirs Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in Chakura area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight started after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in, terrorists hiding in the area filed on them. "The encounter has started in Chakura area of Shopian. Police and other security forces are on the job," police said.

—IANS

Updated : 14 Oct 2020 10:35 AM GMT
Tags:    Kashmir   Shopian   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X