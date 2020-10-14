Gunfight between security forces, terrorists on in Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in Chakura area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfight started after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in, terrorists hiding in the area filed on them. "The encounter has started in Chakura area of Shopian. Police and other security forces are on the job," police said.

—IANS