Frontline worker dies, 2 others serious days after first Covid vaccine jab

Bengaluru: A frontline warrior, who was vaccinated on February 10 in Karnataka's Chikaballapura town, died on the way to a hospital here on Friday, while 2 others, including a woman healthcare worker are in serious condition days after they received the first shot, said the state health bulletin.

"The frontline warrior, 56, who received vaccine at Chikaballapura on February 10, died this afternoon when he was being shifted to the Jayadeva hospital in the city after he complained of chest pain," said the bulletin here.

Chikaballapura, the hometown of Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar, is about 60 km northeast of Bengaluru.

The victim, who was working in the state water works department in the town, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after he recovered from an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) symptoms since February 11.

In another AEFI case, a 45-year-old Anganwadi woman worker, who was vaccinated at Raichur in the state's northern region on January 20, developed pain in her lower limbs on January 27.

"She was shifted to the state-run Nimhans hospital in this tech city on February 17 for treatment after she developed fever, chill and pain in abdomen on February 15," said the bulletin.

In yet another AEFI case, a 40-year-old frontline warrior, who works in the state water works department at Mysuru and received vaccine on February 12, had suffered muscle twitching in right lower limb hours later.

"The warrior was admitted to a state-run hospital at Mysuru on February 15 and shifted to JSS hospital on February 16 for further management," added the bulletin.

A 26-year-old woman swab collector, vaccinated on February 17 in the city, who suffered giddiness, however, recovered after treatment at the state-run ESI hospital in the city's northwest suburb on Friday and is stable.

Of the 40,575 vaccine beneficiaries across the southern state on Friday, the bulletin said one was reported to be a severe AEFI case and 3 serious AEFI cases.

Of the cumulative 6,32,711 beneficiaries vaccinated in the state since January 16, two were with severe AEFI symptoms and 18 were serious AEFI cases.

--IANS