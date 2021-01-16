From lockdown to unlock, people's living standards deteriorated: Survey

New Delhi: The standard of living of the people in India ever since the beginning of the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown, has been deteriorating, even after the announcement of the vaccination, as per the IANS C-Voter State of the Nation 2021 survey.

However, people are hopeful that their living standards will improve in the next one year.

The survey was carried out among over 30,000 respondents across the country, covering all the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

It claimed that during the first phase of the nationwide lockdown, 39.95 per cent of the respondents felt that their lives had improved while 35.15 per cent people felt their condition remained the same and 24.1 per cent felt their condition had deteriorated. However, 0.8 per cent did not comment on their living standards.

The survey said that in the second phase of the lockdown, 39.06 per cent felt that their living standards improved while 33.41 per cent felt that they remained the same. A total of 26.56 per cent felt that their living standards deteriorated in the said time period while 0.97 per cent did not comment.

In the third phase of the lockdown, the survey claimed that the living standards of 27.06 per cent people fell while 38.76 per cent felt that their living standards had improved. It also said that 32.8 per cent felt that their living standards did not change while 1.38 per cent did not comment.

In the fourth phase of lockdown, 27.61 per cent of people felt that their living standards deteriorated while 37.85 per cent felt that their living standards had improved, the survey said, adding that 33.53 per cent of the people felt that their living standards did not change while 1.01 per cent did not comment.

As per the survey, during unlock 1.0, 30.7 per cent said that their living standards deteriorated while 34.34 per cent said that their living standards had improved. It said that 34.14 per cent people said that there was no change in their living standards while 0.82 per cent did not comment.

The survey claimed that the living standards of the people deteriorated further in the month of September, when the Bihar Assembly elections were announced.

It said 42.69 per cent of people said that their conditions deteriorated when the schedule of the Bihar Assembly polls was announced, while 29.3 per cent of people said that their living standards had improved and 26.65 per cent said that there was no change in their living standards.

The living standards of the people fell significantly in November, when the Bihar Assembly poll results were announced, with 45.65 per cent people saying that their living standards deteriorated and 26.59 per cent people saying that their living standards had improved. The survey highlighted that 25.54 per cent people said that their living standards remained the same, while 2.22 per cent people did not comment.

The survey also said that when the farmers started their protest on November 26, 46.67 per cent said that their living standards deteriorated while 25.89 per cent said that their living standards improved and 26.04 per cent said that their living standards remained the same.

In January 2021, the condition deteriorated further even after the announcement of vaccination for Covid-19. The survey said that 24.5 per cent said that their living standards have improved while 45.93 per cent said they have gone down. Meanwhile, 27.55 per cent of people said that their standard of living remained unchanged while 2.02 per cent did not comment.

However, the survey also claimed that the people hope that their living standards will improve rather than deteriorating further.

The survey said that during the first phase of nationwide lockdown, 39.87 per cent people felt that their living standards will improve while 28.43 per cent people said that their living standards will deteriorate. Similarly, 35.22 per cent said that their living standards will improve during the second phase of lockdown and 28.10 per cent people said that their conditions will deteriorate further.

However, by January 2021, 40.23 per cent of people said that their living standards will improve while 15.52 per cent of people said that their living standards will deteriorate.

—IANS