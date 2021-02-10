Fresh bird flu case reported in Delhi Zoo

New Delhi: The Delhi Zoo on Tuesday reported fresh bird flu case, even as the officials said that the serological surveillance will continue and protocols will be followed.

In the light of the bird flu outbreak, seven serological samples of droppings of birds and environments collected by Delhi's Animal Husbandary Department from four different points of the Zoo was sent to NIHSAD in Bhopal, have tested positive for the bird flu.

The samples were sent to NIHSAD on February 3.

It said that earlier six serological samples sent to NIHSAD on January 19 were found negative for Bird flu.

Over, seven states across the country registered confirmed avian influenza cases in January of this year, prompting the central government to issue guidelines to all the Zoos and the National Parks, for reporting such matters to the competent authorities.

—IANS