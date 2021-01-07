Former Minister Suvendu comes out with TMC's dark secrets at a public rally

Kolkata (The Hawk): The proverb in Hindi "ghar ka bhedi Lanka dhaye" may prove true for the ruling TMC in Bengal. One of its party loyalists and an integral part of the Trinamool till a few weeks ago, the former minister, Suvendu Adhikari's, defection to the BJP is seen as a master clincher for the saffron camp.

Sort of a poster boy for the BJP's in the state, the Tamluk MLA has turned our many of the corrupt practices within the ruling TMC, of which he was an integral member till recently, at a public rally at Tamluk on Thursday.

The state BJP will hold a rally on January 12 from Syambazar to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda to celebrate the birth anniversary of the youth icon. BJP sources said the rallyists, instead of carrying party flags will be seen holding the Tricolour at the rally.

Meanwhile, shredding the image of the party into pieces, Suvendu took on the proverbial bhaipo (nephew) in the Trinamool. Making his stance clear why he could not stay in his previous party any more, Suvendu said anyone, who has any self-esteem, cannot stay there. "If you look at the list of MPs from TMC, out of 22, 11 of them have their residence near the same south Kolkata address. Of the 40 ministers, 17 of them are with the periphery of south Kolkata address. What about representation from other districts of the state? Someone had to bell the cat, I did," said the former transport minister.

Heaping more insult on the TMC, he said, "The nephew is talking big. He is saying that tolabaj (local ruffians who collect money for the party) have all gone to the BJP. I ask him, where is Vinay Mishra, your favourite? In 2011, the party declared: Suvendu and Abhishek as both 'youth' leaders. By 2013, Vinay Mishraji was appointed vice-president youth Trinamool Congress. The nephew, later in July, twitted that Mishraji was made state's TMC youth general secretary. Mishra had a pie in both cow trafficking as well as illegal coal mining. Now, there had been raids in 5 of his houses. The nephew has to come clean on his relation with Vinay Mishra. People of the state want to know why the man was accorded six security personnel for his safety."

If that was not all, the Jangalmahal strongman had more to reveal: "People have now come to know every misdeed of the party. The shoe for primary school students are supplied from Kolkata. The shoes do not even fit the kids. The bags supplied to them are torn and the uniform supplied also has a share of 50:50 for party favourites. I know some of it as I was once an insider. For each cycle, there is cut-money of Rs 400. Even that needs to be repaired first if one has to use it. The Bengal gram supplied to kids in primary schools, are so bad they are even cows refuse to eat them. Even the hand sanitisers have commission marked on them. Government is charging Rs 22, whereas it costs just Rs 13."

He went on to say, "They want to know from me what has been the 'deal' with me with the BJP. I say that the so called 'deal' is that SSC exams will happen each year, TET students will not submit black answer sheets, there will be no answer sheet exchange in PSC exams. Tell me, where do you see such things in democracy? I have done student politics. They have not conducted students' union election for the last four years. They have turned universities into party office. The Pro-VCs are all party loyalists. In Purulia, TMC people have put black ink on my posters for choosing a purba Midnapur candidate in Purulia. Then let me put the record straight. During the Left Front rule there was a rule that posts for jobs will be filled by candidates from the same district. This was still in place till Bratya Basu was education minister. But he was replaced by someone, who had put the state's industry in doldrums. He removed the prevailing system of DPSC and made appointments central. The SSC had five regions. He replaced everything and took everything to Bikash Bhavan in Kolkata. There have been appointments, in secret, even in the Corona times."

Suvendu's clincher for the new inductees to the BJP from TMC, was, "This party has ruined the lives of the unemployed youth. If you do not remove them, there will be no development, no employment. In last Lok Sabha election, BJP won 18 seats. They had leads in 120 assembly seats. It is now our responsibility to cross 200 seats. In Tamluk Bidhan Sabha there is was a deficit of 5,000 for the BJP. I would like to believe it will not be there anymore. BJP can count on this seat of mine as well."

He said that he has joined the saffron party so that he can also play a small role in fulfilling the commitment of the BJP party for the people. He said the party will win and he wants one government at the Centre and in Kolkata.

Praising the prime minister of India, he said: "He sent our forces inside Pakistan to destroy the terror camps and also make the Ram Mandir a possible, which had been hanging fire for decades. He also arranged for a land for the Muslim friends to pray."

Criticizing the state Suvendu said people have not benefitted from the any of the central schemes. But, fortunately the central health minister Dr Harsha Vardhan announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free for the people. Or else here too the state government may have come out with a name 'Corona shree' to distribute the vaccine here.

"I will meet you again tomorrow at Nandigram, where more than a lakh of people will be present," he posed a challenge to the TMC, which also plans to hold a rally in the same area soon.

Later, there were new inductions at Tamluk today in the presence of Tamluk TMC president Bishwanath Mahapatra, who along with his followers defected to the BJP.








