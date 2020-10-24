Former Maha CM Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The BJP leader shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra chief minister added in the tweet.

Fadnavis has been been made BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar polls.

Fadnavis had on Friday criticised the Uddhav Thackeray- led government's ?10,000-crore assistance to rain-affected people, saying the announcement "betrayed" the trust of farmers.

He had toured the rain- affected regions and met farmers in Hingoli on Wednesday.—PTI