Former IPS, IAS & Army officers submit memo to Raj Guv on rising crimes

Jaipur: A total of 37 dignitaries including vice chancellors, former IAS, IPS and Army officers, income tax commissioners and many chairpersons of various commissions have submitted a memorandum to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra demanding his intervention in checking the sudden spurt in kidnapping, rape and gang rape cases in the state.

The memorandum mentioned that Rajasthan tops the chart of the National Crime Record Bureau when it comes to crimes against women and is second in rape-related crimes. While women in the state are worried, the police and administration is preferring to sit with folded hands, which the signatories termed as insensitive.

The memorandum highlighted many incidents including the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Sikar who was a class VIII student. It also said that the act was filmed and she was threatened with making the video viral on social media. A girl from Sirohi and two minor sisters from Baran were gang raped in separate incidents.

The memorandum also mentioned the gruesome murder of Barmer temple priest Babulal Vaishnav who was burnt alive over a land dispute.

Former vice chancellor BR Chhipa said the Governor should intervene in the matter of increasing crimes so that people can live peacefully without any fear.

