Firecracker traders have mixed reactions to NGT order

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on NCR and also ordered similar restrictions in all cities where the AQI (air quality index) fell below 'poor'.

"The cities/ towns where the air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold and its timing restricted to two hours during festivals..." said the green bench, headed by chairperson AK Goel.

Welcoming the order of the green tribunal, Sara Bangla Atoshbaji Unnayan Samiti president Babla Roy said, "I welcome the NGT order. All over India burning of green crackers will be allowed for a window of two hours. Apart from Bengali sentiments, bursting of crackers is also has a great importance for the Hindus. The NGT order will definitely bring cheer to people, who want to burn crackers and also give a bit of hope for people who are associated with cracker trade."

The president of the umbrella body of fireworks manufacturers and sellers added a caveat. "In case of West Bengal there is a slight problem as the Calcutta High Court has come up with a ban on the sale and bursting of crackers. We are moving Supreme Court challenging the order. We are hopeful the Supreme Court will give us a patient hearing. We will also tell the court that as per the SC order of 2018, we have complied with all the regulations and have adhered to the specifications," Roy told reporters at a press meet on Monday.



"Our appeal to the government is that they should honour NGT order and give necessary permission. We are hopeful. The NGT order has restored some amount of respect for all of us," said Roy.



Subhankar Manna, secretary, Paschim Banga Bazi Shilpa unnayan Samiti, tough is not ready to read much into the new order. He said, "The order says that in other parts of India, where the air quality is moderate, they can use the firecrackers in the two hour window with the decision of the state government. As an expert body NGT can give suggestions to the state governments and the government concerned can implement it. But, we have a decision by the high court. The allowance of bursting crackers from 8-10pm is of an existing order of the SC, three years ago. The tribunal cannot supersede the high court ruling."



He added, "Only the Supreme Court can override all decisions. Even then the apex court will not decide on its own. It will form an expert committee, which will study all the sides. Do you think that the experts will overrule all the environmental and health concerns? Never. I am apprehensive if next year too we will be allowed to burst crackers. This decision will be set as a precedent for later years," warned Manna.



A manufacturer of fireworks in state read the order differently. He said, "I don't think the sale and bursting of crackers will be allowed in Kolkata and Howrah in any case as the AQI there is very poor. I don't think the government will take any step and try to save its own skin."







