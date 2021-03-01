Felt honoured after vaccinating PM: AIIMS Nurse

New Delhi: It was a moment of great surprise for P.Niveda, nursing officer at AIIMS here, when she was asked to administer the first shot of vaccine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning.

She learned about vaccinating the Prime Minister only minutes before his arrival to the hospital.

"I am posted at the vaccine centre. I was called. We found out PM sir is coming today. It was great to meet PM sir," she said.

Niveda said that for her, inoculating Modi was a moment of great surprise and of honour.

Modi reached early around 6.30 a.m. for his immunization under phase three which has been initiated in the country from Monday covering 27 crore people aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities.

Hailing from Puducherry, Niveda was the main nurse to inoculate Modi. She has been with the hospital for the last three years.

Niveda said that the Prime Minister chatted with the staff and remarked after receiving the dose: "Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn't even feel it)."

"He asked where we are from and interacted with us," she added.

Modi took indigenous homegrown vaccine for Covid-19, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS.

Niveda said that he will need the second dose in 28 days for full immunisation against the viral disease.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," Modi informed on his Twitter handle.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi added.

He also appealed that those who could take vaccines should come forward for it. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free," Modi said.

The Prime Minister decided to get the jab early in the morning to avoid inconvenience to the public that may have occurred due to his security protocols, officials said.

Vaccination will be provided free of charge at the government health facilities and will be on a payment basis in the private health facilities. All private hospitals can charge Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 for service charges fixed by the Central government.

Around 10,000 hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY and 687 hospitals under CGHS can be used by states as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

—IANS